公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 19日 星期二

BRIEF-Bralorne Gold Mines receives approval to resume underground mining

Nov 18 Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd : * Met requirements by Ministry Of Energy and Mines to improve safety at mine

operation; got approval to resume underground mining * Says will continue milling, with material from underground mining to be

combined with that from surface stockpiles * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

