Brambles unit in 5-year agreement with Cathay Pacific

SYDNEY, Sept 5 Brambles Ltd, the
world's largest supplier of pallets, said on Friday it had
signed a five-year agreement with Cathay Pacific Airways
to supply and manage containers and pallet
accessories.
The agreement was signed through Bramble's Swiss unit CHEP
Aerospace Solutions, which will acquire Cathay Pacific's fleet
of 25,000 so-called unit load devices, convert the majority of
their containers to modern units and supply a fleet of
lightweight containers, it said.
Brambles, which owns and manages 300 million pallets, crates
and containers in more than 50 countries, did not disclose the
value of the deal.
Last month, it reported 5 percent growth in annual net
profit after spinning off its data management business in
December.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)