UPDATE 1-Australia's Brambles sales up, Recall sale nears

* Year profit guidance range of $1.04 bln to $1.1 bln

* First quarter sales up

* Recall unit sale process planned for end November

* Shares down 0.8 pct, outperform weak market (Adds sale of Recall commentary)

Nov 10 Australia's Brambles Ltd , the world's top pallet supplier, affirmed full-year profit guidance and said it would kick off the sale of its document management business Recall later this month, provided there is no global credit crunch.

"Brambles intends to launch the formal sale process by the end of November, provided international debt markets continue to be sufficiently stable to enable bidders to secure finance," Brambles told shareholders on Thursday.

Overnight, Italian 10-year bond yields shot above the 7 percent level that is widely deemed unsustainable, threatening to raise world borrowing costs.

Brambles confirmed in August that U.S.-based Recall was on the block. Analysts have said the business may fetch as much as $1.8 billion.

UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch have been appointed to advise on the sale, sources have told Reuters.

Private equity firms Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and TPG have expressed interest in the asset, and Recall could attract attention from trade buyers.

Brambles announced sales of $1.41 billion in the first quarter, up 32 percent from a year earlier. Excluding new businesses, sales rose 9 percent.

Pallet sales rose 19 percent to $933 million, while Recall had sales of $208.3 million in the first quarter.

Brambles said that despite continued subdued economic conditions, it was on track to deliver underlying profit in the 2012 financial year within its guidance range of $1.04 billion to $1.1 billion.

"This guidance remains subject to unforeseen circumstances and ongoing global economic uncertainty," said Brambles Chairman Graham Kraehe.

Brambles shares were down 0.8 percent at A$6.63 in a broader market down 2.8 percent at 0250 GMT. The stock fell as low as A$5.79 in August.

(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Lincoln Feast)