UPDATE 1-Australia's Brambles sales up, Recall sale nears

* Year profit guidance range of $1.04 bln to $1.1 bln
* First quarter sales up
* Recall unit sale process planned for end November
* Shares down 0.8 pct, outperform weak market
Nov 10 Australia's Brambles Ltd , the
world's top pallet supplier, affirmed full-year profit guidance
and said it would kick off the sale of its document management
business Recall later this month, provided there is no global
credit crunch.
"Brambles intends to launch the formal sale process by the
end of November, provided international debt markets continue to
be sufficiently stable to enable bidders to secure finance,"
Brambles told shareholders on Thursday.
Overnight, Italian 10-year bond yields shot above the 7
percent level that is widely deemed unsustainable, threatening
to raise world borrowing costs.
Brambles confirmed in August that U.S.-based Recall was on
the block. Analysts have said the business may fetch as much as
$1.8 billion.
UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch have
been appointed to advise on the sale, sources have told Reuters.
Private equity firms Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co
and TPG have expressed interest in the asset, and Recall could
attract attention from trade buyers.
Brambles announced sales of $1.41 billion in the first
quarter, up 32 percent from a year earlier. Excluding new
businesses, sales rose 9 percent.
Pallet sales rose 19 percent to $933 million, while Recall
had sales of $208.3 million in the first quarter.
Brambles said that despite continued subdued economic
conditions, it was on track to deliver underlying profit in the
2012 financial year within its guidance range of $1.04 billion
to $1.1 billion.
"This guidance remains subject to unforeseen circumstances
and ongoing global economic uncertainty," said Brambles Chairman
Graham Kraehe.
Brambles shares were down 0.8 percent at A$6.63 in a broader
market down 2.8 percent at 0250 GMT. The stock fell as low as
A$5.79 in August.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Lincoln Feast)