Brambles talks Recall deal with Shred-it -sources

By Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, May 15 Australia's Brambles Ltd
has held discussions with document destruction company
Shred-it about selling its U.S. information management business,
after private equity firms did not meet its $2 billion-plus
valuation expectations, according to several people familiar
with the matter.
Brambles has also discussed a potential sale of its Recall
subsidiary with Ohio-based Cintas Corp, which offers
document management services including shredding, one of the
sources said.
Several private equity firms including Apollo Global
Management, Thomas H. Lee Partners and Onex Corp
had considered buying Recall earlier this year, but
their interest cooled due to a substantial valuation gap,
according to the people familiar with the matter.
Shred-it, controlled by Canadian private equity firm Birch
Hill Equity Partners, has spoken to banks about financing a
potential deal, the sources said.
Brambles, Shred-it and Cintas declined to comment. Apollo
and THL did not have immediate comment.
Brambles, the world's top pallet supplier, has said it plans
to announce a decision on the Recall divestiture by the end of
May. It is on track to announce an outcome as previously
indicated, one source said.
The process has been slowed down as potential buyers balked
at the valuation expectation of Brambles, which had hoped to
fetch more than 9 times the unit's earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of some $240 million
-- or about $2.2 billion -- the sources said.
Recall is the latest Brambles business to be put on the
block. As it scaled back its presence as a global conglomerate,
the company also sold its waste management, material handling
and other businesses over the last five years to focus on its
core business - pallet and container pooling services.