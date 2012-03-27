REFILE-UPDATE 1-Brambles expects decision on Recall sale by end-May

* Sees decision on sale of Recall unit in 4-8 weeks
* Sale originally expected by end-March
* Says in advanced talks with bidders
SYDNEY, March 28 Australia's Brambles Ltd
, the world's top pallet supplier, said on Wednesday
talks for the sale of its U.S. document management business,
which is valued at around $2 billion, would take one to two
months longer than expected.
Brambles said advanced talks were continuing with potential
bidders, but did not name them. In January, sources said it had
short-listed four buyout firms including Carlyle Group and
Apollo Global Management for the deal..
When it announced the sale last August, part of a series
deals to offload non-core assets, Brambles said it expected to
finalise a sale by end-March..
The proceeds from a Recall divestment would be used to
reduce debt. The company has announced a $550 million capital
investment plan for its pallet operations in 2012-2013.
Recall is the latest Brambles business to be put on the
block. As it scaled back its presence as a global conglomerate,
the company also sold its waste management, material handling
and other businesses over the past five years to focus on its
core business - pallet and container pooling services.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS AG
are advising Brambles on the sale.