Australia's Brambles says further delay to Recall sale

SYDNEY May 23 Australia's Brambles Ltd
, the world's top pallet supplier, on Wednesday
announced a further delay to the sale of its Recall information
management business, which it values at around $2 billion.
Brambles has held discussions with document destruction
company Shred-it and Ohio-based Cintas Corp about
selling its U.S. information management business, according to
several people familiar with the matter.
Negotiations are dragging out as investors shy away from
Brambles $2 billion-plus expectations, the sources told Reuters
last week.
When it announced the sale last August, part of a series
deals to offload non-core assets, Brambles said it expected to
finalise a sale by end-March..
In March, Brambles said reaching an outcome on the proposed
sale would take one to two months longer than expected, with
that time frame extended again on Wednesday.
Brambles said an announcement would be made as soon as
negotiations conclude.
Several private equity firms including Apollo Global
Management, Thomas H. Lee Partners and Onex Corp
had considered buying Recall earlier this year, but
their interest cooled due to a substantial valuation gap,
according to the people familiar with the matter.
Brambles would use the proceeds from a Recall divestment to
reduce debt. The company has announced a $550 million capital
investment plan for its pallet operations in 2012-2013.
Recall is the latest Brambles business to be put on the
block. As it scaled back its presence as a global conglomerate,
the company also sold its waste management, material handling
and other assets over the past five years to focus on its core
business - pallet and container pooling services.