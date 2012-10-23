版本:
BRIEF-Moody's affirms Brand Energy and Infrastructure ratings

Oct 23 Brand Energy and Infrastructure Services Inc : * Moody's affirms brand's b3 cfr and b2 first lien bank credit facility * Rpt-moody's affirms brand's b3 cfr and b2 first lien bank credit facility

