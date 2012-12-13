版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 02:44 BJT

New Issue-Brandywine Operating Partnership sells $250 mln notes

Dec 13 Brandywine Operating Partnership L.P. on
Wednesday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, and RBS were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BRANDYWINE OPERATING PARTNERSHIP L.P.

AMT $250 MLN     COUPON 3.95 PCT     MATURITY 02/15/2023
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 99.273    FIRST PAY 08/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa3     YIELD 4.037 PCT     SETTLEMENT 12/18/2012
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD 235 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A         MORE THAN TREAS    CALL N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐