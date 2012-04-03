New Issue-Brandywine Realty Trust sells $100 mln shares

April 3 Brandywine Realty Trust on
Tuesday sold $100 million of Series E cumulative redeemable
preferred shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $50 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
AMT $100 MLN COUPON 6.9 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 07/15/2012
MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 6.9 SETTLEMENT 04/11/2012
S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A