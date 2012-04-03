版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 4日 星期三 00:18 BJT

New Issue-Brandywine Realty Trust sells $100 mln shares

April 3 Brandywine Realty Trust on
Tuesday sold $100 million of Series E cumulative redeemable
preferred shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $50 million.	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST 	
	
AMT $100 MLN    COUPON 6.9 PCT     MATURITY    PERPETUAL   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   07/15/2012	
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 6.9          SETTLEMENT  04/11/2012	
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐