Brasil Pharma sells money-losing unit, seeks fresh capital

SAO PAULO Nov 12 Brazilian drugstore chain
Brasil Pharma SA has sold a money-losing subsidiary
to a local investment firm for 44 million reais ($12 million),
in an effort to return to profitability and cut debt.
BR Pharma, as the company is known, completed the sale of
100 percent of Drogaria Mais Econômica SA to Rio de
Janeiro-based Verti Capital, according to a securities filing
published on Thursday.
The company did not elaborate on terms of the transaction,
such as whether the payment would be made in cash or in
installments.
Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with
the transaction, that Verti Capital would pay for the
acquisition over one to three years.
In addition, BR Pharma plans to raise between 400 million
reais and 600 million reais through a so-called
restricted-effort offering, setting a 0.40 real price floor for
shares.
Restricted-effort offers differ from standard ones in that a
firm does not have to request registration of the plan with
regulators, only qualified investors can participate, and the
deal cannot be marketed through road shows or the media.
BR Pharma declined to comment. Efforts to reach Verti
Capital executives outside business hours were unsuccessful.
The sale of Mais Econômica, which according to the filing
operates 165 stores in the southern states of Rio Grande do Sul
and Santa Catarina, gives a respite to BR Pharma, which has
struggled to integrate rival chains it has bought since 2009.
The company, created after the purchases of Rosario,
Farmais, Sant'Anna, Big Ben and Mais Economica pharmacy chains,
has grappled with integration issues, high debt and rising
competition.
BR Pharma is controlled by investment banking firm Grupo BTG
Pactual SA and has more than 1,000 drugstores across
Brazil. The company lost a net 169 million reais in the first
six months of 2015, compared with a shortfall of about 328
million reais in the year-earlier period.
In a separate filing, BR Pharma also added that Orivaldo
Padilha had stepped down as chief financial officer. Gilberto
Palm Tavella Junior, a director at the company, will become CFO
on an acting basis, the filing added.
