Brasil Foods expects net operating revs to rise 12 pct this year

BRIEF-ITUS files for resale of up to 1.4 mln shares
* Files for resale of up to 1,487,606 shares of co's common stock by certain selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nDjhsk) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Feb 6 BRF Brasil Foods SA, the world's No. 1 poultry exporter, aims to grow net operating revenue by 10 to 12 percent this year, according to a document filed with securities regulators on Wednesday.
The company also expects to build a plant in Abu Dhabi and "gradually" develop a joint venture in China, according to the document, without giving details.
* Horton Capital Partners Fund says submitted nomination notice which included five candidates for consideration by CPS Technologies board as potential new members
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing