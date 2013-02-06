版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三 18:38 BJT

Brasil Foods expects net operating revs to rise 12 pct this year

SAO PAULO Feb 6 BRF Brasil Foods SA, the world's No. 1 poultry exporter, aims to grow net operating revenue by 10 to 12 percent this year, according to a document filed with securities regulators on Wednesday.

The company also expects to build a plant in Abu Dhabi and "gradually" develop a joint venture in China, according to the document, without giving details.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐