Brasil Foods Q2 net nearly triples from year-ago

MOVES-MUFG Securities names Anne Gebuhrer executive director of EMEA
Feb 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).
SAO PAULO Aug 11 Brasil Foods (BRFS3.SA), the world's largest poultry exporter, reported second-quarter net income of 498 million reais ($306 million), nearly tripling from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gary Hill)
Feb 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).
* Disney CEO Robert Iger may extend tenure again- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2kEpSUG
LONDON, Feb 6 Emerging equities rose to five-month highs on Monday after solid Chinese services sector data and disappointing U.S. wage growth that raised hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would not hike rates as quickly as previously feared.