版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 12日 星期五 05:34 BJT

Brasil Foods Q2 net nearly triples from year-ago

SAO PAULO Aug 11 Brasil Foods (BRFS3.SA), the world's largest poultry exporter, reported second-quarter net income of 498 million reais ($306 million), nearly tripling from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gary Hill)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐