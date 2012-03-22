Brasil Foods Q4 profit down more than expected

SAO PAULO, March 22 Brasil Foods' fourth-quarter net profit fell 66 percent from a year earlier and missed analysts' expectations.

The world's largest poultry exporter said on Thursday that net income fell to 121 million reais ($66 million) from 360 million reais a year ago.

Estimates were for a net profit of 272 million reais, according to a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 4 percent to 920 million reais, missing a forecast of 1.00 billion reais in the Reuters survey.