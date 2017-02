Oct 27 Brasil Foods (BRFS3.SA), the world's largest poultry exporter, booked third-quarter net income of 365 million reais ($213 million), up 73 percent from 211 million reais from a year earlier.

Brasil Foods said its profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 17 percent to 723 million reais.

($1=1.71 reais)

