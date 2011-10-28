Brasil Foods must invest $1.2 bln to hit 2015 goal

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 Brasil Foods ( BRFS3.SA ) will need to invest 2 billion reais ($1.2 billion) to reach its expected 2015 revenues of 50 billion reais, the company's financial director Leopoldo Saboya said on Friday.

