Brasil Foods must invest $1.2 bln to hit 2015 goal

 SAO PAULO, Oct 28 Brasil Foods (BRFS3.SA) will
need to invest 2 billion reais ($1.2 billion) to reach its
expected 2015 revenues of 50 billion reais, the company's
financial director Leopoldo Saboya said on Friday.
 (Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; Writing by Reese Ewing and Peter
Murphy; Editing by Dale Hudson)

