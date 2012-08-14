Brasil Foods to raise prices after grains wipe 2nd qtr profit

* CEO sees 5-10 pct price hike in 3rd qtr, more may come

* Rising feed prices triggered 99 pct drop in 2nd-qtr profit

* U.S. drought, heat wave push grain prices to all-time high

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 Brasil Foods, the world's largest poultry exporter, is raising prices to compensate for higher feed costs that contributed to a plunge in second-quarter profit, the company's chief executive told reporters on Tuesday.

The chicken, pork and beef packer will raise prices between 5 percent and 10 percent in the third quarter, Chief Executive Jose Antonio Fay said, adding that increases later in the year will depend on whether grain prices continue to climb.

Higher feed costs contributed to a 99 percent drop in second-quarter profit, Brasil Foods reported on Monday.

An extreme drought and scorching temperatures in the United States have created the worst crop conditions for corn and soybeans since 1988, propelling prices of both crops to all-time highs last month.

Shares of Brasil Foods rose 3.3 percent in Tuesday afternoon trading to 29.97 reais, reversing a 1.5 percent drop at the opening bell.