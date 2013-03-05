UPDATE 1-Brasil Foods sees 2013 capital spending largely steady

* Surge in feed costs should lose momentum this year

* Capital expenditures seen at 2 bln reais 'or less'

* Shares up as BRF posts higher-than-expected profit

By Fabiola Gomes and Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, March 5 BRF Brasil Foods SA , the world's largest poultry exporter, expects capital spending this year to remain largely unchanged from 2012, signaling a bet on budget discipline to bolster profits amid a surge in feed costs.

Investment excluding spending on assets in the field - such as land and animals - should total 2 billion reais ($1.02 billion) "or less" this year, compared with 1.987 billion reais in 2012, Chief Financial Officer Leopoldo Saboya told investors at an event. The company reiterated guidance of a 10 percent to 12 percent increase in net operating revenues this year.

Saboya also said that recent gains in global grain prices should lose steam throughout the year, in a relief sign after several quarters of cost pressures. Profit at the São Paulo-based company more than quadrupled in the fourth quarter on an annual basis after a move to raise prices for some of its frozen foods and cold cuts helped offset a surge in feed costs.

"In the second half, we think we could see costs cooling off from current levels, but no abrupt drop," Saboya said in the event, referring to feed costs.

Chief Executive José Antonio Fay, speaking at the same conference, said that most of the growth in revenue this year will come from a combination of improved pricing and a more profitable sales mix.

Shares of BRF Brasil Foods gained 1.4 percent to 43.9 reais in early afternoon trading. The stock is up 2.1 percent this year.

On Monday, Brasil Foods reported net income of 562.8 million reais in the fourth quarter, beating the average forecast of 374 million reais in a Reuters poll and coming in well above the 121 million reais earned a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 10.7 percent to 1 billion reais from a year ago and slightly above an average estimate of 993 million reais in the Reuters poll.