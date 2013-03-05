UPDATE 1-Brasil Foods sees 2013 capital spending largely steady

* Surge in feed costs should lose momentum this year
* Capital expenditures seen at 2 bln reais 'or less'
* Shares up as BRF posts higher-than-expected profit
By Fabiola Gomes and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, March 5 BRF Brasil Foods SA
, the world's largest poultry exporter, expects
capital spending this year to remain largely unchanged from
2012, signaling a bet on budget discipline to bolster profits
amid a surge in feed costs.
Investment excluding spending on assets in the field - such
as land and animals - should total 2 billion reais ($1.02
billion) "or less" this year, compared with 1.987 billion reais
in 2012, Chief Financial Officer Leopoldo Saboya told investors
at an event. The company reiterated guidance of a 10 percent to
12 percent increase in net operating revenues this year.
Saboya also said that recent gains in global grain prices
should lose steam throughout the year, in a relief sign after
several quarters of cost pressures. Profit at the São
Paulo-based company more than quadrupled in the fourth quarter
on an annual basis after a move to raise prices for some of its
frozen foods and cold cuts helped offset a surge in feed costs.
"In the second half, we think we could see costs cooling off
from current levels, but no abrupt drop," Saboya said in the
event, referring to feed costs.
Chief Executive José Antonio Fay, speaking at the same
conference, said that most of the growth in revenue this year
will come from a combination of improved pricing and a more
profitable sales mix.
Shares of BRF Brasil Foods gained 1.4 percent to 43.9 reais
in early afternoon trading. The stock is up 2.1 percent this
year.
On Monday, Brasil Foods reported net income of 562.8 million
reais in the fourth quarter, beating the average forecast of 374
million reais in a Reuters poll and coming in well above the 121
million reais earned a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
10.7 percent to 1 billion reais from a year ago and slightly
above an average estimate of 993 million reais in the Reuters
poll.