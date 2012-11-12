版本:
Brasil Foods profit falls 75 pct in third quarter from year ago

SAO PAULO Nov 12 Brasil Foods, the world's largest poultry exporter, posted a third-quarter net profit of 91 million reais ($44 million), down 75 percent from a year earlier, a Monday securities filing said.

The company missed forecasts for profit of 115.6 million reais in a Reuters poll.

