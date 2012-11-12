Brasil Foods profit falls 75 pct in third quarter from year ago

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
SAO PAULO Nov 12 Brasil Foods, the world's largest poultry exporter, posted a third-quarter net profit of 91 million reais ($44 million), down 75 percent from a year earlier, a Monday securities filing said.
The company missed forecasts for profit of 115.6 million reais in a Reuters poll.
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.