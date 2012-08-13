Brasil Foods 2nd qtr profit drops 99 pct from year ago

BRIEF-Telus announces pricing of US and Canadian debt offerings
* Announced an offering of US$500 million of senior unsecured notes with a 10-year maturity
SAO PAULO Aug 13 Brasil Foods, the world's largest poultry exporter, posted a second-quarter net profit of 6 million reais ($3 million), down 99 percent from a year earlier, according to a Monday securities filing.
The result missed forecasts for profit of 90 million reais in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 28 percent to 565 million reais, in line with an average estimate of 568 million reais in the Reuters survey.
* Announced an offering of US$500 million of senior unsecured notes with a 10-year maturity
* Announces delay in the release of results for its fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Hard Rock International - Hard Rock and partners reached agreement with unit of investor Carl Icahn to purchase Atlantic City's former Taj Mahal