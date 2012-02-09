Brasil Travel drops plan to seek share listing

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
SAO PAULO Feb 9 Tourism company Brasil Travel Turismo on Thursday asked Brazilian regulators to cancel its request to become a publicly-listed company, ending plans for an initial public offering, according to a securities filing.
The IPO, in which the São Paulo-based company originally aimed to raise as much as 1.45 billion reais ($842 million), floundered due to lack of investor demand, International Financing Review said on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.
The Brasil Travel deal could have been the first IPO in Brazil this year. The investment banking units of Credit Suisse Group, Barclays Plc, Flow Corretora and Banco Santander were advising on the transaction.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)