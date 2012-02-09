Brasil Travel drops plan to seek share listing

SAO PAULO Feb 9 Tourism company Brasil Travel Turismo on Thursday asked Brazilian regulators to cancel its request to become a publicly-listed company, ending plans for an initial public offering, according to a securities filing.

The IPO, in which the São Paulo-based company originally aimed to raise as much as 1.45 billion reais ($842 million), floundered due to lack of investor demand, International Financing Review said on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

The Brasil Travel deal could have been the first IPO in Brazil this year. The investment banking units of Credit Suisse Group, Barclays Plc, Flow Corretora and Banco Santander were advising on the transaction.