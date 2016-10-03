Brazil's Braskem enters talks with U.S. authorities in graft case

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Oct 3 Brazil's Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical producer, said on Monday it had entered talks with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding an internal graft probe started in 2015.
Braskem said in a securities filing that it planned to begin a parallel process with Brazilian authorities and an eventual deal could result in "material financial obligations" and other possible sanctions. The company said it could not predict the duration or result of the ongoing talks. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Paula Laier; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.