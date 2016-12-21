Brazilian petrochemical firm to pay $957 mln to settle bribery charges -SEC

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 21 Brazilian petrochemical firm Braskem S.A. has agreed to pay $957 million to settle charges it created false books and records to conceal millions of dollars in bribes to Brazilian government officials, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.
The SEC said in a statement that Braskem S.A., whose stock trades in the United States, had agreed to pay $957 million in a global settlement with the SEC, the U.S. Justice Department, and authorities in Brazil and Switzerland. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.