Brazil's Braskem contracts to buy ethane from Enterprise Products

BRASILIA, March 21 Brazilian petrochemical
company Braskem SA signed a 10-year contract with
U.S.-based Enterprise Products Partners LP for the
supply of ethane imported from the United States, Braskem said
in a statement on Monday.
Braskem said it would import the ethane at a price based on
the international Mont Belvieu reference price.
Braskem also said its board of directors approved an
investment of 380 million reais ($104.84 million) to diversify
the supplying of its Bahia petrochemical plant, allowing for the
use of up to 15 percent of ethane.
($1 = 3.6245 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)