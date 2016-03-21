版本:
Brazil's Braskem contracts to buy ethane from Enterprise Products

BRASILIA, March 21 Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA signed a 10-year contract with U.S.-based Enterprise Products Partners LP for the supply of ethane imported from the United States, Braskem said in a statement on Monday.

Braskem said it would import the ethane at a price based on the international Mont Belvieu reference price.

Braskem also said its board of directors approved an investment of 380 million reais ($104.84 million) to diversify the supplying of its Bahia petrochemical plant, allowing for the use of up to 15 percent of ethane. ($1 = 3.6245 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

