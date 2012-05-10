版本:
Brazil's Braskem posts 50 pct drop in net income

May 10 Brazil's Braskem, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, posted net income of 152 million reais (77.4 million) for the first quarter, down 50 percent from the same period a year before, the company said on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, reached 787 million reais in the first quarter, down 14 percent from the same period last year.

