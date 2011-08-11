Brazil's Braskem Q2 profit down 57 pct

SAO PAULO Aug 11 Brazil's Braskem (BRKM5.SA), Latin America's largest petrochemical company, reported on Thursday net income of 420 million reais ($256 million) in the second quarter, down 57 percent from a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, an indication of a company's operating profit known as EBITDA, was 1.15 billion reais in the second quarter. ($1 = 1.64 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr., editing by Gerald E. McCormick)