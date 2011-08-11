Brazil's Braskem Q2 profit down 57 pct

BRIEF-S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Rice Energy
* S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jTJQGl) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Aug 11 Brazil's Braskem (BRKM5.SA), Latin America's largest petrochemical company, reported on Thursday net income of 420 million reais ($256 million) in the second quarter, down 57 percent from a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, an indication of a company's operating profit known as EBITDA, was 1.15 billion reais in the second quarter. ($1 = 1.64 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr., editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* MiMedx board of directors authorizes $10 million increase to the company's share repurchase program
* Reported Q3 fiscal 2017 revenue of $227.8 million, down 2 pct