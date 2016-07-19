Brazil's Odebrecht places Braskem stake as collateral for lenders

UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
SAO PAULO, July 19 Braskem SA, Latin America's biggest petrochemical firm, said on Tuesday that controlling shareholder Odebrecht Serviços e Participações SA has placed its entire stake as collateral for loan contracts with creditors.
São Paulo-based Braskem, in which Odebrecht Serviços has a 38 percent stake but a 50.1 percent of the voting shares, disclosed the decision in a securities filing. Odebrecht Serviços is a subsidiary of Grupo Odebrecht SA, Latin America's largest engineering group. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-; Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risky assets.