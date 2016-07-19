Brazil's Odebrecht places Braskem stake as collateral for lenders

SAO PAULO, July 19 Braskem SA, Latin America's biggest petrochemical firm, said on Tuesday that controlling shareholder Odebrecht Serviços e Participações SA has placed its entire stake as collateral for loan contracts with creditors.

São Paulo-based Braskem, in which Odebrecht Serviços has a 38 percent stake but a 50.1 percent of the voting shares, disclosed the decision in a securities filing. Odebrecht Serviços is a subsidiary of Grupo Odebrecht SA, Latin America's largest engineering group. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-; Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)