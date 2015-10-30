Brazil's Petrobras to supply naphtha to Braskem for 45 more days

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
SAO PAULO Oct 30 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday it approved a deal to supply naphtha to petrochemical company Braskem for 45 more days, according to a filling to Brazil's market regulator.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, is negotiating a long-term contract to supply naphtha to Braskem, but is making short-term arrangements to guarantee Braskem receives the product while talks continue. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.