Petrobras agrees two-month deal supplying naphtha to Braskem

SAO PAULO, Sept 10 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday it
agreed to supply naphtha to Latin America's largest
petrochemical producer Braskem for two more months as
the companies keep negotiating a long-term contract.
The contract has been under intense scrutiny after
prosecutors charged executives at engineering group Odebrecht SA
, Braskem's biggest shareholder, with paying bribes to
Petrobras executives to secure naphtha at a price that allegedly
cost the oil company billions of dollars.
Braskem and Odebrecht have denied any wrongdoing, but
Petrobras, Braskem's second-largest shareholder, confirmed
irregularities in the process of approving the 2009 contract.
