Petroperu eyes 20 pct of $3 bln Braskem project

LIMA Nov 24 Petroperu would like to have a 20 percent stake in a $3 billion petrochemical project it may build with Braskem (BAK.N) of Brazil, the head of the Peru's state-owned oil refiner said on Thursday.

Luiz de Mendonca, executive vice president of Braskem international, told reporters the plant could open in six or seven years. The firms signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to do a feasibility study of the project.

Leftist Peruvian President Ollanta Humala wants Petroperu to start producing oil and valued-added products, and model itself after successful state-run companies like Ecopetrol ECO.CN in Colombia and Petrobras (PETR4.SA) in Brazil.

Unlisted Petroperu also plans to launch an initial public offering for 20 percent of its stock on the Lima stock exchange in April.

"The fact that we have natural gas reserves means we should turn a natural resource into industrialized products," Petroperu chief Humberto Campodonico told reporters.

Campodonico's staff said a petrochemical plant, which could turn natural gas into everything from fertilizer to explosives, would generate exports of $1 billion a year, increase the value of raw natural gas by a factor of 15, and employ about 5,000 people.

Petroperu refines, stores and sells oil and its derivatives, competing with Spain's Repsol-YPF (REP.MC) in the Peruvian market. It stopped producing oil in the 1990s during a government drive to privatize various sectors of the economy.

Humala, a former radical who has largely governed as a moderate since taking office in July, wants to exert greater control over strategic resources, while continuing to court foreign investment in the fast-growing economy. (Reporting by Omar Mariluz, editing by Bernard Orr)