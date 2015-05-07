Brazil's Braskem reports 49 pct drop in Q1 profit

SAO PAULO May 7 Brazil's Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, on Thursday posted a net profit of 204 million reais ($67 million) for the first quarter, down 49 percent from a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 9 percent to 1.487 billion reais, the company said in a securities filing.

($1 = 3.05 reais) (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Alberto Alerigi Jr.)