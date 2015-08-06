版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 6日 星期四 21:04 BJT

Brazil's Braskem posts higher 2nd-qtr profit

SAO PAULO Aug 6 Brazil's Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, reported second-quarter profit of 1.055 billion reais ($300 million), up from 204 million reais a year ago, according to a Thursday securities filing.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 76 percent to 2.614 billion reais. ($1 = 3.52 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐