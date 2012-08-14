Brazil's Braskem posts $508 million loss in 2nd qtr

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Aug 14 Brazil's Braskem, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, posted a second-quarter net loss of 1.03 billion reais ($508 million), compared with a profit of 420 million reais a year earlier, according to a Tuesday filing.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 27 percent to 845 million reais.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.