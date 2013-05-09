版本:
Brazil's Braskem books 49 percent jump in quarterly profit

May 9 Brazil's Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, said on Thursday that first-quarter net income rose 49 percent from a year earlier to 227 million reais ($113 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 22 percent to 922 million reais, according to a filing.

