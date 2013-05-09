版本:
Brazil's Braskem eyes boosting investment due to stimulus

SAO PAULO May 9 Brazil's Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, may raise investments in coming years due to government stimulus for the chemical industry announced in April, Chief Executive Carlos Fadigas told journalists on Thursday.

