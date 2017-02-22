版本:
Braskem sees Brazil plastics market growing 2 pct in 2017 -CEO

SAO PAULO Feb 22 Petrochemical producer Braskem SA expects demand for plastic resins to grow around 2 percent this year from 2016, Chief Executive Fernando Musa said on a Wednesday earnings call.

Demand for polyethylene, polypropylene and PVC in Brazil rose 13 percent in the fourth quarter from a year ago, Braskem said in an unaudited earnings release on Wednesday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
