Braskem sees Brazil plastics market growing 2 pct in 2017 -CEO

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
SAO PAULO Feb 22 Petrochemical producer Braskem SA expects demand for plastic resins to grow around 2 percent this year from 2016, Chief Executive Fernando Musa said on a Wednesday earnings call.
Demand for polyethylene, polypropylene and PVC in Brazil rose 13 percent in the fourth quarter from a year ago, Braskem said in an unaudited earnings release on Wednesday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.