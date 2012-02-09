版本:
New Issue-Braskem America Finance adds $250 mln notes

Feb 9 Braskem America Finance Co on
Thursday added $250 million in a reopening of an existing note,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.	
    The notes are guaranteed by Braskem SA.	
    Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and Itau BBA were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: BRASKEM AMERICA FINANCE CO 	
	
AMT $250 MLN     COUPON 7.375 PCT   MATURITY    PERPETUAL   	
TYPE NTS         ISS PRICE 100.375  FIRST PAY   4/2/2012	
MOODY'S Baa3     YIELD 7.345 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/14/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

