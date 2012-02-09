New Issue-Braskem America Finance adds $250 mln notes

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
Feb 9 Braskem America Finance Co on Thursday added $250 million in a reopening of an existing note, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. The notes are guaranteed by Braskem SA. Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and Itau BBA were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BRASKEM AMERICA FINANCE CO AMT $250 MLN COUPON 7.375 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100.375 FIRST PAY 4/2/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 7.345 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/14/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)