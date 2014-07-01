BRIEF-BRAVOFLY down 4.3 pct after waring of competition

BRIEF-Kudelski and Advance Magazine Publishers sign patent license agreement
July 1 BRAVOFLY SA : * Shares open 4.3 percent lower following warning of sudden increase in
competition in core markets
FRANKFURT, April 24 European spot electricity prices rose sharply on Monday as cooler weather lifted consumption while renewables output was low and French nuclear supply tightened further.
SAO PAULO, April 24 Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd are in talks with the controlling bloc of Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA for a buyout, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.