版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 1日 星期二 15:16 BJT

BRIEF-BRAVOFLY down 4.3 pct after waring of competition

July 1 BRAVOFLY SA : * Shares open 4.3 percent lower following warning of sudden increase in

competition in core markets
