UPDATE 1-Bravofly Rumbo Group trades below offer price on Swiss debut

ZURICH, April 15 Shares in Bravofly Rumbo Group fell below their offer price on their market debut, adding to signs of weakening investor sentiment towards stock market listings by web-based companies after a sharp sell-off in technology stocks.

The Swiss online travel agent's stock fell as much as 9 percent below its offer price of 48 Swiss francs in early trade, contrasting with a strong opening on the SIX Swiss exchange by lender Thurgauer Kantonalbank last week.

Bravofly's initial public offering (IPO) also comes on the back of a weak market debut by Spanish rival eDreams Odigeo , which dropped by as much as 7 percent on its opening day.

Traders said the recent pounding of technology stocks and concerns over tensions between Russia and Ukraine had weighed on sentiment. Shares in King Digital Entertainment, maker of popular online game Candy Crush Saga, also fizzled on their debut last month.

"In view of the political tensions and the corrections in many internet stocks, the environment is not ideal," one trader said on Tuesday.

By 0930 GMT the shares were trading at 45.25 francs.

Bravofly placed a total of 5.3 million shares, or 36.7 percent of its share capital in the IPO. Of those, 2.19 million were new shares sold by Bravofly and 3.145 million shares were sold by existing shareholders, including its founders, private equity investors and management.

There is also an over-allotment option of up to 533,250 shares, which would increase the free float to 38.9 percent of its shares in issue if fully exercised.

The operator of websites Bravofly, Rumbo, Volagratis and Jetcost, said the IPO was several times oversubscribed on strong demand from Swiss and international investors.

It plans to use the funds to finance acquisitions in the highly fragmented travel market and is looking to expand in Germany, eastern Europe and Scandinavia. ($1 = 0.8791 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Oliver Hirt; Editing by David Goodman)