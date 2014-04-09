Travel firm Bravofly to close IPO early due to strong demand

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
ZURICH, April 9 Online travel agency Bravofly Rumbo Group said it would close its initial public offering (IPO) early due to strong demand from international and Swiss investors.
Bookbuilding will now end on April 14, as the IPO is already over-subscribed multiple times in its price range of 40.00 to 52.00 Swiss francs ($45-$59) per share, the firm said on Wednesday.
The shares are now due to make their debut on the Swiss bourse a day earlier than originally expected, on or about April 15, Bravofly said.
($1 = 0.8843 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.