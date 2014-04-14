Travel firm Bravofly sets IPO price at 48 Swiss francs

BRIEF-Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's
FRANKFURT, April 14 Online travel agency Bravofly Rumbo Group priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 48 Swiss francs per share on Monday, giving the company an implied market value of 698 million Swiss francs ($794 million).
That is in the top half of its price range of 40 to 52 francs per share. Bravofly is due to make its market debut on April 15. ($1 = 0.8791 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jane Baird)
ZURICH, April 25 Novartis said on Tuesday it would accelerate its bid to win approval for its experimental multiple sclerosis (MS) drug BAF312 and said it was now targeting patients at an earlier stage of the neurological disease.
* FY revenue 146.2 million Swiss francs ($147.23 million), down 1.4 percent