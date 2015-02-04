版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 4日 星期三 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Bravofly Rumbo Group and Seedstars World SA announce partnership

Feb 4 Bravofly Rumbo Group NV :

* International startup competition, Seedstars World SA, announces its partnership with Bravofly Rumbo Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

