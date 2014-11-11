Brazil aviation deal eases risk to order for Embraer jets

| SAO PAULO/BRASILIA
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Nov 11 Opposition lawmakers
in Brazil agreed to restore a key part of President Dilma
Rousseff's regional aviation plan, backing off a change that
threatened at least one airline's order for jets made by
domestic planemaker Embraer.
Senator Fernando de Souza Flexa Ribeiro and government
ministers reached a deal on Tuesday to subsidize up to 60 seats
on less profitable routes to smaller cities, restoring a cap
that he had tried to remove, according to an advisor to the
senator and a senior official at the finance ministry.
The chief executive of Azul Linhas Aereas, Antonoaldo Neves,
had warned that removing the cap would unfairly advantage
larger planes made by Boeing and Airbus. Neves
told Reuters on Monday he would put off and cancel deliveries of
Embraer jets if lawmakers made that change.
Embraer jets seat 70 to 120 passengers, so a subsidy on up
to 60 seats per plane, depending on capacity, would subsidize a
greater portion of travellers on Embraer jets than those riding
larger planes made by Boeing and Airbus.
The deal appeared to be one of the first key agreements that
President Rousseff's government reached with a strengthened
opposition since her narrow reelection last month, but it may
require more spending on the aviation program.
As part of the accord, Brazil would spend 1.3 billion reais
($500 million) per year to subsidize flights to smaller cities,
according to a senior finance ministry official. An earlier
version of the bill had considered half as much spending.
In Rousseff's second term she faces the challenge of
steering legislation through an unruly Congress while managing a
budget deficit that led analysts to warn of a credit downgrade.
Brazil's two biggest airlines, Gol Linhas Aereas
Inteligentes SA and the TAM division of Latam
Airlines Group SA have said they were also considering
buying Embraer jets under the new regional aviation plan.
TAM CEO Marco Antonio Bologna said on Tuesday the airline
will decide by March on an aircraft to fly regional routes.
($1 = 2.56 Brazilian reais)
