Brazil Air Force to privatize air traffic control telecom system

BRASILIA Jan 17 The Brazilian Air Force is
planning to privatize the running of its telecom network used
for defense, surveillance and air traffic control, an Air Force
spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The planned public-private partnership is aimed at reducing
the cost to the Air Force of modernizing the system and would
involve about 4.3 billion reais ($1.3 billion) in investment and
operating costs.
Brazilian newspaper O Estado de Sao Paulo reported earlier
that 17 companies participated in public hearings on the
possible privatization.
U.S. defense contractor and information technology company
Harris Corp and Mexico's America Movil, which
owns Claro, Brazil's third-largest cellular telephone company,
were the most interested, it said.
"We have demonstrated interest in pursuing the program, but
are not able to provide any additional input at this time," Jim
Burke, Harris Corp's global public relations director, said by
email.
Claro representatives declined to comment on the issue.
Estado newspaper, citing an Air Force official in charge of
air traffic control, said the private company picked for the
project would be expected to invest 1.5 billion reais to
modernize and operate the telecom system.
While the network would be privately managed, air traffic
control for commercial and military aviation, would continue to
be run by the Air Force, Colonel André Jansen told the
newspaper.
($1 = 3.2113 reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Ana Mano and Brad Haynes; Editing
by Alan Crosby)