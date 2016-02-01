Brazil airline Azul eyes private placement of mileage program -report

SAO PAULO Feb 1 Brazilian airline Azul SA may
sell its mileage program TudoAzul in a private placement due to
a challenging market for initial public offerings (IPOs),
according to a Bradesco BBI analyst report citing an interview
with Azul's chief financial officer John Rodgerson.
Local rivals Gol Linhas Aereas SA and the TAM
unit of Chile-based Latam Airlines Group SA have listed
their mileage programs Smiles SA and Multiplus SA
in successful IPOs in recent years.
