Brazil airline Azul eyes private placement of mileage program -report

SAO PAULO Feb 1 Brazilian airline Azul SA may sell its mileage program TudoAzul in a private placement due to a challenging market for initial public offerings (IPOs), according to a Bradesco BBI analyst report citing an interview with Azul's chief financial officer John Rodgerson.

Local rivals Gol Linhas Aereas SA and the TAM unit of Chile-based Latam Airlines Group SA have listed their mileage programs Smiles SA and Multiplus SA in successful IPOs in recent years. (Reporting by Paula Laier; Editing by Chris Reese)

