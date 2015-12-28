版本:
CORRECTED-Brazil airline flight demand fell 7.50 pct in November, ANAC says

(Corrects 3rd paragraph to say Avianca Brasil is part of
Synergy Group, not Avianca Holdings, a separate Synergy Group
unit)
    SAO PAULO, Dec 28 Demand for domestic flights in
Brazil fell 7.50 percent in November compared to the same month
a year earlier, Brazil's civil aviation authority, ANAC said on
Monday.
    The number of seats offered by airlines in Brazil in the
period fell 3.64 percent.
    Avianca Brasil, formally known as Oceanair Linhas Aéreas SA,
a unit of the Synergy Group, and Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras
SA gained market share at the expense of their main rivals, TAM,
the Brazilian flag carrier of Santiago, Chile-based Latam
Airlines Group SA, and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, which
is part owned by U.S.-based Delta Airlines Inc..
 Airline     Market Share    Market Share
             November 2015   November 2014
 TAM         36.7%           38.5%
 Gol         34.9%           36.1%
 Azul        16.9%           16.4%
 Avianca     10.4%           8.3%
 
 (Reporting by the Sao Paulo newsroom; Writing by Jeb Blount;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)

