CORRECTED-Brazil airline flight demand fell 7.50 pct in November, ANAC says

(Corrects 3rd paragraph to say Avianca Brasil is part of Synergy Group, not Avianca Holdings, a separate Synergy Group unit) SAO PAULO, Dec 28 Demand for domestic flights in Brazil fell 7.50 percent in November compared to the same month a year earlier, Brazil's civil aviation authority, ANAC said on Monday. The number of seats offered by airlines in Brazil in the period fell 3.64 percent. Avianca Brasil, formally known as Oceanair Linhas Aéreas SA, a unit of the Synergy Group, and Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA gained market share at the expense of their main rivals, TAM, the Brazilian flag carrier of Santiago, Chile-based Latam Airlines Group SA, and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, which is part owned by U.S.-based Delta Airlines Inc.. Airline Market Share Market Share November 2015 November 2014 TAM 36.7% 38.5% Gol 34.9% 36.1% Azul 16.9% 16.4% Avianca 10.4% 8.3% (Reporting by the Sao Paulo newsroom; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Bernadette Baum)