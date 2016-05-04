版本:
Brazil's Temer could allow foreign control of airlines -adviser

BRASILIA May 4 A government of Vice President Michel Temer would analyze allowing foreign owners to acquire a controlling stake in local airlines, one of his closest aides told Reuters on Wednesday.

Wellington Moreira Franco, a chief economic adviser to Temer, said he has supported raising foreign ownership in the industry since he was aviation minister a few years ago.

"Today you have legislation that limits the participation of investors," Franco said in a telephone interview. "But they would have to comply with local rules."

Temer is poised to succeed President Dilma Rousseff if Brazil's Senate, as expected, suspends her term next week following impeachment proceedings. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

