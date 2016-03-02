Brazil raises foreign ownership limit on airlines to 49 pct

SAO PAULO, March 2 Brazil has lifted the legal
limit on foreign ownership of local airlines to 49 percent, from
20 percent previously, according to a presidential decree
published in the official gazette on Wednesday, opening the door
to more help for troubled carriers.
Weak domestic demand and the sharp depreciation of Brazil's
currency have caused deep operating losses, forcing
airlines to cut routes and jobs and seek foreign partners.
The decision to let them deepen those partnerships reflects
a major policy shift by President Dilma Rousseff, opening up one
of the Western hemisphere's most-closed economies to badly
needed capital to halt a severe economic recession.
In an interview with Reuters on Monday, the interim aviation
minister, Guilherme Ramalho, said the government was working on
the proposal to increase the ownership stake in two stages.
Ramalho and other government officials favor allowing
foreign groups to have controlling stakes in local airlines.
Congress has debated the measure since last year, and
anticipation of a presidential decree last week drove up the
share price of Gol Linhas Aereas SA, which has
expanded its partnership with Delta Air Lines Inc in
recent years.
Delta threw a lifeline to Gol last year with a $446 million
stock and loan agreement. The U.S. carrier owns 9.5 percent of
Gol, entirely concentrated in preference shares.
Smaller Brazilian rival Azul SA also struck a deal in
November to raise $450 million from China's HNA Group
after repeatedly postponing a planned initial public
offering since 2013.
Brazil's biggest airline, TAM, resorted to a complex
two-tier ownership structure to pull off the 2012 merger forming
Chile-based Latam Airlines Group SA, reducing cost
savings and contributing to analysts' concerns with the deal.
The Efromovich family runs Avianca Brasil, the country's
fourth-biggest airline, which is separate from Avianca Holdings
SA, the Panama-based group operating Colombia's
biggest airline.
Rousseff also issued a decree cutting the income tax on
remittances sent abroad to pay for tourism and other services to
6 percent, from 25 percent, according to the official gazette.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao; Additional
reporting by Camila Moreira; Editing by Greg Mahlich)