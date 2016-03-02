Brazil to raise foreign ownership in local airlines -source

BRASILIA, March 1 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff will issue a decree that increases foreign ownership in
local airlines to 49 percent from 20 percent, a government
source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The decision could allow foreign groups to bolster
investment in Brazilian airlines struggling with a deepening
recession and a sharp depreciation of the real currency.
The decree, which is expected to be published in the
country's official gazette on Wednesday, will need to be
approved by Congress.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Alonso Soto;
Editing by Sandra Maler)