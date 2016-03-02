UPDATE 1-Brazil to raise foreign ownership in local airlines -source

(Adds details and context throughout)
BRASILIA, March 1 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff has signed a decree that allows an increase of foreign
ownership in local airlines to 49 percent from 20 percent, a
government source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The decision could allow foreign groups to bolster
investment in Brazilian airlines struggling with a deepening
recession and a sharp depreciation of the real currency.
The decree, which is expected to be published in the
country's official gazette on Wednesday, is subject to
ratification by Congress.
The decision reflects a major policy shift by Rousseff to
open up one of the Western hemisphere's most-closed economies
and bring in badly needed capital to halt a recession that is
entering its second year.
In an interview with Reuters on Monday, the interim aviation
minister, Guilherme Ramalho, said the government was working on
the proposal to increase the ownership stake in two stages.
Ramalho and other government officials favor allowing
foreign groups to have controlling stakes in local airlines.
Brazilian airlines such as TAM and Gol Linhas Aéreas
Inteligentes SA have cut flights and fired staff to
cope with what is expected to be the country's worst recession
in a century.
Brazil's airline market is dominated by TAM, the Brazilian
flag carrier of Santiago, Chile-based Latam Airlines Group SA
, Gol, which is part owned by U.S.-based Delta Airlines
Inc., Avianca Brasil and Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras
SA.
Analysts say removing ownership restrictions will trigger a
rally in local airline shares and help Delta increase its stake
in Gol.
Rousseff also inked a decree that cuts the income tax on
remittances sent abroad to pay for tourism services to 6.8
percent from 25 percent, the official said.
