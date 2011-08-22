UPDATE 1-Brazil auctions airport concession in Cup revamp

* Auction marks end of state monopoly on running airports

* Policy shifts in race to prep for World Cup, Olympics

* Government to allow private capital in 5 major terminals (Updates with executive comment, timeline)

SAO PAULO, Aug 22 Brazil's civil aviation authority Anac on Monday auctioned a concession to build and operate an airport in Rio Grande do Norte state, ending a state airport monopoly as it races to prepare for the 2014 soccer World Cup.

Inframerica, a venture formed by Brazil's Engevix and Argentina's Corporacion America, paid 170 million reais ($106 million) for the rights and committed to a minimum investment of 650 million reais, beating out three other bidders.

The concession is the first in a plan to let private companies build and operate five major passenger terminals, marking an ideological shift by the government as it preparesfor the World Cup and 2016 Olympics. [ID:nN3199260]

Only two of 13 airport terminals under expansion are on schedule to be finished when the World Cup begins in June 2014, a government-backed research group reported earlier this year. [ID:nN14130390] [ID:nN25197934]

Under the concession, Inframerica will have three years to build the airport's terminals, but Jose Antunes Sobrinho, chief executive of Engevix unit Infravix, told reporters it would push to have the airport operational in time for the Cup.

Brazil's airports, until now run exclusively by Infraero, the state-owned airport authority, and other outdated infrastructure, are also dragging on the country's economic potential -- one of several factors dimming growth prospects after record 7.5 percent expansion last year. [ID:nN1E77H1FL] ($1 = 1.60 reais) (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)